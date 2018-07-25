PA Archive/PA Images Police have issued a drugs warning following the death of a 14-year-old girl. (File image)

Police have issued a drugs warning following the death of a 14-year-old girl in Wirral in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Paramedics were called to an address in Greasby at 1.45am following reports that a girl had collapsed. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem has been scheduled, but police say they believe the teenager died after taking controlled drugs.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of supplying or offering to supply an unspecified controlled drug.

Detective Inspector Paul Parry, from Merseyside Police, said: “This is a terribly tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl.

“We want people to think carefully before they consider taking drugs – it is not only illegal to buy and sell drugs, but taking illegal substances can also be very dangerous and potentially fatal.

“People taking these drugs don’t know what’s in them, where they’ve come from or what effects they may have.”

The statement continued: “We know that children sometimes use and share drugs, largely because they are afraid of taking them on their own, but they need to understand that by passing a Class A drug on to another child amounts to supplying.