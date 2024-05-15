Meryl Streep Just Shared Some Very Promising News About Her Involvement In A New Mamma Mia! Film

Meryl Streep in Cannes on Tuesday picture alliance via Getty Images

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting news about a potential third Mamma Mia! film, Meryl Streep has a very exciting update for you.

Rumours about the possibility of the beloved ABBA-centric movie musicals expanding to become a trilogy have been swirling for some time now, before it was seemingly “confirmed” by a very unlikely addition to the cast last year.

But now, screen queen Meryl has given us the most promising Mamma Mia! development news yet.

Speaking to Deadline at the Cannes Film Festival, the three-time Oscar winner said that “of course”, she wants to do a third Mamma Mia! movie, and that a meeting about the project is “imminent”.

“I don’t know how they’re going to do it. They have an idea,” the actor continued. “I haven’t heard it yet, but it’s in [my diary] and I’m going to hear about it pretty soon.”

“Of course I want to do it. I think folks love it,” Meryl added.

Meryl’s longtime agent, Kevin Huvane, also noted that Universal was keen for the franchise’s revival, adding: “We’re optimistic about it.”

Meryl as Donna Sheridan in the second Mamma Mia! film Jonathan Prime/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

In the 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!, the acting legend’s character Donna Sheridan was revealed to have died between the events of the first film and second film.

Donna still appeared as a ghost in one pivotal moment, and in through flashbacks, in which she was played by Lily James.

Lily James as a young Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Speculation about a third Mamma Mia! film reached fever pitch last October when Alan Carr revealed during a Capital Breakfast interview that producer Judy Craymer had cast him in the next Greek adventure movie.

But there’s still been no official confirmation since the Chatty Man dropped the bombshell scoop, besides Judy insisting to Variety last year that the film “will happen” at some point.

In an oral history with Vogue last year, Meryl actually suggested how she imagines her character could make a return.

“I told Judy, if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died,” she said.