Met Office Issues More Yellow Weather Warnings As UK Battered With Snow

Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images

If you were hoping for the freezing temperatures and snow we’ve suddenly been hit with over the last few days to subside over the weekend, we’ve got some bad news.

Storm Larisa has already battered parts of the UK and is expected to continue over the coming days as gales and blizzards blast almost every part of the country.

Advertisement

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for both Saturday and Sunday (11 and 12 March) with parts of the UK to really feel the freeze.

Tomorrow’s warning covers almost the entirety of the UK, with just the southern most parts of England avoiding the expected snow flurries.

The warning for Saturday 11 March warns to expect the following:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Possible delays or cancellations to air travel

Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible

Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Meanwhile Sunday’s weather warning covers southern Scotland and northern England (congrats to anyone south of Manchester) – with even more snowfall expected.

Advertisement

Meteorologist Alex Burkill told The Mirror that the worst of the weather is expected in north Wales and northern England, where “gusts of easily 50mph” are on a collision course with “30 to 40cm of snow”.

It’s also bad news for anyone looking to tune into the football this weekend, as several Premier League and English Football League matches are at risk of being postponed due to the extreme weather.