Parts of Britain have been warned to expect an ominous mix of thunderstorms, torrential rain, lightning and large hail – posing a potential “risk to life”. The Met Office has issued an amber rain warning for London and the South East, South West, Wales and the West Midlands from 4pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday. Early afternoon thunderstorms are expected to become slow-moving and merge together to produce “larger and more persistent areas of thunderstorms”, it says.

Heavy showers have spread across parts of the south, with torrential #thundery downpours expected through the rest of today and into the night ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/Fe68LS862Z — Met Office (@metoffice) May 31, 2018

This will lead to torrential rain with 30-40mm of rain possible in an hour, with some places seeing as much as 60-80mm in two to three hours. There is also a possibility of “frequent lightning and large hail”, the Met Office warned. “Flooding of homes and businesses is likely and could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds,” it said. “Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, delays and some cancellations to train, bus and air services are likely.” It warned of “spray and sudden flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and some communities likely to become cut off if roads flood”.

With lightning in the forecast, where exactly will it occur? ⚡️ Our video explainer reveals why that is an almost impossible question to answer in detail 🌩️ Stay #WeatherAware and follow the forecast https://t.co/aqG3J7plzh pic.twitter.com/h7b5FmBQGL — Met Office (@metoffice) May 31, 2018