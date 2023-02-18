Harvey and Katie Price at the NTAs in October 2022 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Katie Price’s son Harvey has allegedly been the subject of “inappropriate and derogatory” images shared by a number of Metropolitan Police officers in a WhatsApp group chat.

On Friday, Katie shared an image of a letter detailing the alleged misconduct on her Instagram story on Friday.

In the letter – which was addressed to the model and reality star, and dated 26 January – an investigator from the Discrimination Investigation Unit within the Professional Standards Department of the Met Police informed her that “a number of Metropolitan Police officers are alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in regards to Discreditable Conduct for being part of a WhatsApp group chat that has posted inappropriate and derogatory images of your son, Harvey Price”.

The letter also stated the officers involved will be subject to a gross misconduct hearing at a centre in West Brompton, London.

The Met confirmed the hearing is due to commence on 21 February and is listed for four days.

Harvey and Katie Price at the 2021 NTAs Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Alongside the image of the letter, Katie wrote: “I feel I need to share this hand delivered letter from the Metropolitan Police.

“It’s disgusting that police officers from here have felt the need to laugh and use disgusting content on Harvey by creating a WhatsApp group.

“I would attend this court day but I’m away. They need to be named shamed and exposed.”

Eight officers are concerned in the upcoming hearing.

According to the Met, they will be required to answer allegations that their conduct amounted to breaches of the standards of professional behaviour.

These related to discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy, challenging and reporting improper conduct, equality and diversity and duties and responsibilities.

It is alleged the WhatsApp message group was used to “post discriminatory content attacking the protected characteristics of race, religion or belief, disability, sexual orientation and sex, in the form of messages, memes and videos”.

The allegations are understood to concern officers’ involvement in the group chat between 2016 and 2018.

Harvey – who has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and other learning and behavioural difficulties – is Katie’s eldest child.

As well as 20-year-old Harvey, Katie is mother to 17-year-old Junior, 15-year-old Princess, nine-year-old Jett and eight-year-old Bunny.

In recent history, Katie has campaigned for more stringent laws to be introduced surrounding trolling and online abuse after her son was repeatedly targeted online.