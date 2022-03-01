Katie Price Says She Tried To Take Her Own Life Before Entering Rehab: ‘The Kids Saved Me’

Katie Price has shared that she tried to take her own life before she entered The Priory mental health care facility.

The mum-of-five said it was her children – Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny – that caused her to change her mind.

Katie first checked into The Priory in January 2020 before lockdown.

In a new interview with Radio Times, Katie opened up about her struggles, stating that her kids “saved” her.

Katie Price Ken McKayKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“I tried to kill myself before I ended up in the Priory,” Katie told the magazine.

“The only reason I didn’t was because of my children. So, if my kids weren’t here, I wouldn’t be here today. Fact.”

She added: “The kids saved me.”

Katie said that the constant presence of paparazzi following her had contributed to her reaching breaking point.

“The media are constantly trolling me,” she said. “It’s unfair. The way they are goading me is so disgusting.”

She continued: “If I was a normal woman, I’d call the police and say, ‘I’m being followed by three men in a car and I’m scared, can you help me?’.

“They’d go and arrest those guys for stalking. But when I say I’m Katie Price they say, ‘You’re in the public eye, there’s nothing we can do’.”

Katie previously opened up to Stephen Nolan on BBC Northern Ireland’s Nolan Live last year about her suicide attempt and urged viewers to seek help if they are struggling with their mental health.

“Don’t be afraid to speak,” she said at the time.

Read the full interview with Katie in the new issue of Radio Times, out now.

Help and support: