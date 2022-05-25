Katie Price Pleads Guilty To Breaching Restraining Order By Sending Abusive Text Message

Katie Price arriving in court with fiancé Carl Woods on Wednesday morning Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Katie Price has admitted to breaching a restraining order when she sent an abusive text message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler about his new partner.

The reality star and former glamour model was ​​banned from contacting Michelle Penticost directly or indirectly in 2019, under the terms of a five-year restraining order.

She was also fined £415 for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at Michelle during a row in a school playground.

Appearing in Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday morning, Katie pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order, having previously pleaded not guilty to the offence last month.

Kieran Hayler and Michelle Penticost pictured at a Thorpe Park event last year Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

It was previously heard that the text message in question may have been in response to an Instagram post by Michelle, which she has always denied was aimed at Katie.

The message read: “Tell your c***ing whore, piece of shit, girlfriend not to start on me.

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try [to] antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag.”

Judge Stephen Mooney warned Katie on Wednesday: “Clearly you have accepted responsibility for this offence and that you indirectly tried to communicate Ms Penticost despite her restraining order against you.

“I must warn you Ms Price that you are at risk of going to prison.”

Judge Mooney said he will “need to know” the background before considering Katie’s sentence. She was bailed ahead of sentencing on 24 June.

Katie and Carl arriving at Lewes Crown Court Steve Parsons via PA Wire/PA Images

Last month, District Judge Amanda Kelly said the offence carries a maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment and warned Katie: “You are in really grave danger of going to prison.

“This is a very serious allegation in which it is alleged you used indirectly vile and nasty language towards Ms Penticost, someone you were prohibited from contacting directly or indirectly by a restraining order.”

“It seems to me, Ms Price, that all of the children caught up in your relationships past and present need their adults to behave like adults,” the judge said at the time. “Stop exposing them to very public squabbles.”