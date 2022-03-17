Katie Price Charged With Harassment After Breaching Restraining Order, Police Confirm

Katie Price during an appearance on Good Morning Britain in July 2021 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Katie Price has been charged with harassment after breaching a restraining order, a police spokesperson has confirmed.

Back in January, Katie was arrested for breaking the conditions of a restraining order, having reportedly sent an abusive text message to Michelle Penticost, the fiancée of her ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

It’s since been revealed that the former glamour model has been officially charged with harassment, and is due to appear in court next month.

A rep for Sussex Police told The Sun: “On Friday 21 January officers arrested a woman on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

“Katie Price, 43, has since been charged with harassment — breach of a restraining order. She will appear at Crawley magistrates’ court on Tuesday, 12 April.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Katie Price’s representatives for comment.

Katie was banned from contacting her ex’s new partner in 2019 under the terms of a five-year restraining order.

Kieran Hayler and Michelle Penticost in January 2020 Lia Toby via Getty Images

The reality star was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at Kieran’s fiancée during a row in a school playground.

Katie and Kieran were married between 2013 before splitting in 2018, and were eventually granted a divorce last year. They have two children, eight-year-old Jett and seven-year-old Bunny.

A month before her arrest for harassment, Katie was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, as well as a two-year driving ban.

