Katie Price's Fiancé Carl Woods Pleads Not Guilty To Threatening Language Or Behaviour Charge

Katie Price and Carl Woods pictured arriving in court on Wednesday Joe Giddens via PA Wire/PA Images

Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods has pleaded not guilty to a charge of using ​​threatening, abusive or insulting language or behaviour.

Carl was arrested in August last year following an incident in Little Canfield, a village in Essex.

Advertisement

Essex Police confirmed last month that he had been charged over the incident, with the former Love Island contestant and car dealer appearing in court on Wednesday.

He was pictured arriving ​​at Colchester Magistrates’ Court hand-in-hand with Katie, where he entered his not guilty plea.

Advertisement

According to The Sun, the prosecution told the court on Wednesday: “On the evening of the 22 August 2021 the defendant got into an argument with his partner at his home address.

“This resulted in his partner leaving his property to go to another property. The defendant followed her and attempted to force the door of that property and was heard shouting outside in the street which was overheard by neighbours.”

Advertisement

Carl’s lawyer dismissed the row as “nothing more than a squabble”.

Katie and Carl leaving court after he entered his not guilty plea GC Images via Getty Images

It’s now been confirmed that Carl will stand trial on 16 June, and has been granted unconditional bail.

PA News reported that the court heard Carl will not be represented through legal aid at his trial, in which five witnesses including neighbours will be called.

After it was first reported he’d been charged, Carl told his Instagram followers: “I will tell you now. I was charged with a public order [offence].

Advertisement

“Me and Katie argued in the street. Yes, I used foul language. I got charged for that. That’s a public order [offence]. Nothing to do with anything else.”

Katie and Carl announced their engagement in April 2021, after around 10 months of dating.

The former glamour model had previously said she’d hoped to have tied the knot by the end of last year, explaining that she wanted to marry Carl quickly so her terminally-ill mum Amy Price would be able to attend.

Katie has been married three times before, to singer Peter Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid and former stripper and builder Kieran Hayler.