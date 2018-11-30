Is The Met Police Really Going To Introduce Armed Patrols?

The Metropolitan Police is considering arming officers on foot patrols to prevent violence in areas where gang activity is likely, it has emerged.

Met commissioner Cressida Dick told a London Assembly hearing that the move would only be used in extreme circumstances and, according to a separate statement from the force, “for short periods of time”.

The force has denied the move would become routine.

It comes as the number of killings in the capital has reached 127 – up on the 116 seen in the whole of 2017.

If implemented, the move would mark a slight shift in British policing which is mostly unarmed, with armed officers usually patrolling in vehicles.

Those armed and on foot usually target areas identified as terrorist targets.