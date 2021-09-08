Mexico was hit by a powerful earthquake on Tuesday, leaving locals astonished by the strange scenes that followed. With a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter scale, the earthquake triggered disruption and power outages 11 miles north-east of Acapulco resort in Guerrero, while a rare natural light lit up the sky repeatedly. A US tsunami warning was briefly issued, as hazardous waves are not possible within 185 miles of the quake’s location, but the threat past. As the earthquake shook the southwestern city, Twitter users shared videos of the phenomenal scenes as #Apocalipsis began to trend – the Spanish word for Apocalypse. Supernatural flashes of blue, white and pink began just after the ground started to move, panicking residents.

Such images have been reported during earthquakes before but there is little concrete scientific research behind the phenomenon. Researchers call the images Earthquake Lights, and believe it may be caused my friction between moving rocks. Similar scenes were seen during Mexico’s 2017 incredibly disruptive quake. The US Geological Survey’s website explained: “Geophysicists differ on the extent to which they think that individual reports of unusual lighting near the time and epicentre of an earthquake actually represent Earthquake Lights.” The quake made some buildings sway while others have collapsed. Trees and boulders have been pulled down as the hillsides shook.

