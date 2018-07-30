Stringer . / Reuters MH370 safety investigator-in-charge Kok Soo Chon shows the MH370 safety investigation report booklet to the media after a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia

An intriguing new report into what happened to missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 has acknowledged it is likely that the Boeing 777 was deliberately diverted off course.

The independent investigation report, released more than four years after the Beijing-bound aircraft disappeared from radar an hour into its departure from Kuala Lumpur, admitted the precise cause of the disappearance could still not be determined, but “the possibility of intervention by a third party cannot be excluded.”

The plane vanished with all 239 peopl on board on 8 March 2014. Alhough more than 20 items of debris suspected or confirmed to be from the aircraft have washed ashore on coastlines across the Indian Ocean since then, the body of Boeing 777 has never been found.

Kok Soo Chon, head of the MH370 safety investigation team, warned the report is not final, adding: “The answer can only be conclusive if the wreckage is found.”

Experts believe someone may have deliberately switched off the MH370’s transponder before diverting it over the Indian Ocean.

Kok said the investigators examined the history of the pilot and the first officer, and they were satisfied with their background and training and mental health.