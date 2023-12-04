Michael B. Jordan Crashes Ferrari After Night Out In Hollywood

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Michael B. Jordan crashed his Ferrari in Hollywood late Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

The “Creed” actor, 36, allegedly struck a parked Kia with his blue luxury vehicle just before midnight on a crowded section of Sunset Boulevard, a Los Angeles Police Department official told Page Six.

TMZ reports that the Ferrari is registered to Jordan and was being driven by the actor when the incident occurred, but those reports could not be immediately confirmed by the LAPD.

The photos from the crash scene obtained by TMZ show the Marvel star’s Ferrari was heavily damaged after the right side panel was apparently ripped off in the accident. The Kia also sustained damaged on its rear driver’s side.

It is unknown if the driver of the Kia was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

LAPD told Page Six that after the accident both parties involved exchanged information and Jordan was asked to fill out a police report. (Photo by Michael TRAN / Getty Images) MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

No injuries were reported in the wreck. Officials told Page Six that there was “no evidence of a DUI” and no charges were filed. LAPD did not perform a field sobriety test at the time of the accident.

An officer at the scene reportedly asked the actor “What happened?”, but Jordan opted to not provide a reason, TMZ says.

Reps for Jordan did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.