Michael Bolton Says He Underwent Surgery For A Brain Tumour, Cancels Shows

Grammy-winning singer Michael Bolton revealed Friday that he recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour and is canceling his tour dates as he recovers.

Bolton, 70, shared the news on Instagram, saying he found out about the tumor just before the holiday season and required immediate surgery, which was successful.

“I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring,” he said.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” he said.