Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato have welcomed baby number three just two weeks after the Canadian singer returned to the stage following a two year break. A representative for the 42-year-old singer told The Associated Press: “Michael and Luisana have a new daughter Vida Amber Betty Bublé born yesterday in Vancouver 6 pounds, 1 ounce.” The Argentinian model Lopilato, 31, also shared a photograph of the newborn girl to her Instagram page with a long caption written in Spanish.

“How can you explain a heart that explodes with love?” she asked. “We cannot find the hours of the day to contemplate it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and joy. Because to look at her eyes is the same as looking at the sky! We love you to infinity and beyond.” She also made reference to her son, Noah’s, diagnosis with liver cancer, saying: “We were waiting not only for you to grow us as a family... you have us light, hope and finally you will be our life and soul.” The eldest child, now five, was diagnosed when he was just three years old, in October 2016, and both parents took career breaks to stay close to their family.

At the time, they confirmed the news on Facebook. “We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US. We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children.” Thankfully Noah’s treatment was a success, with Lopilato telling a press conference in Buenos Aires: “Thank God, my son is well.” Bublé also returned to work, performing at British Summer Time in Hyde Park just two weeks ago.

