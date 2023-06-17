Michael Cera Recalls Almost Marrying Aubrey Plaza

It could have been Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza versus the world.

The Arrested Development actor spoke about his former romantic relationship with his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World co-star in a Rolling Stone interview published on Friday.

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera are pictured in June 2010, around the the time that Scott Pilgrim vs the World was released. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Plaza had previously revealed that she and Cera dated for about a year and a half after meeting on the set of the 2010 movie — meaning they were a lot closer than the public had realised.

“We drove across the country after we shot that movie and almost got married in [Las] Vegas,” the White Lotus star told RuPaul and Michelle Visage on their What’s the Tee? podcast in 2016.

Rolling Stone asked Cera about the near nuptials, and he shared his recollection.

“We were driving through Vegas, and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married,” he said.

He also shared that the two of them had a characteristically hilarious reason for wanting to be wed.

“I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband’ and ‘my ex-wife’ at like … 20,” he said.