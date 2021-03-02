Michael Ellis Made Attorney General While Suella Braverman Is On Maternity Leave

Michael Ellis has been named attorney general while Suella Braverman is on maternity leave, Downing Street has confirmed.

Braverman is the first minister to use the Maternity Act 2021, which allows her to take paid leave while she has a baby.

Northampton North MP Ellis, who moves up from the position of solicitor general, has previously served as transport minister, arts minister and deputy leader of the Commons.

Lucy Frazer, who was prisons minister, will take up the role of solicitor general and be appointed to the privy council, the government also said.

A statement from No.10 said: “The prime minister gives the attorney general his very best wishes for her maternity leave and looks forward to welcoming her back in the autumn.”

Boris Johnson may face criticism for the decision, however, which sees another man appointed to his top team.

Braverman’s departure means that of the 26 senior figures attending cabinet, just six are women.

Equalities committee chair Caroline Nokes is among the MPs who have called for the PM to appoint more women to his top team.