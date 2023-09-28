Sir Michael Gambon at the Dad's Army premiere in 2016 JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon has died at the age of 82.

A statement on behalf of the four-time Bafta winner’s family was released by his publicist on Thursday, which confirmed he had died “following a bout of pneumonia”, surrounded by his family.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” the statement read.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

The Irish-English actor had a career spanning six decades, during which time he received three Olivier Awards and four Baftas.

Sir Michael at the Oliviers in 2009 Antony Jones via Getty Images

Sir Michael’s other accolades included two Screen Actors Guild Awards – for Gosford Park and The King’s Speech – as well as two Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe nomination and a knighthood for services to drama, which he received in 1999.

His award-winning film roles included performances in The Singing Detective, Wives And Daughters, Longitude and Perfect Strangers. His other big-screen credits included The King’s Speech, Judy, Brideshead Revisited and the Paddington films, in which he voiced Uncle Pastuzo.

Sir Michael in character as Albus Dumbledore Warner Bros

However, to fans of the Harry Potter film series, he’ll be best remembered for his portayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

Sir Michael took over the role of Dumbledore following the death of Richard Harris, appearing in the final six films in the franchise, beginning with The Prisoner Of Azkaban.