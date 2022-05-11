Michael Gove Ditches Government Pledge To Build 300,000 Homes A Year

The Conservative manifesto had pledged to build 300,000 homes a year by the middle of the decade Joe Giddens via PA Wire/PA Images

Michael Gove has ditched the government’s commitment to build 300,000 new homes a year.

The pledge was contained in the Tory manifesto in the run-up to the 2019 general election.

It said: “Since 2010 there has been a considerable increase in homebuilding. We have delivered a million homes in the last five years in England: last year, we delivered the highest number of homes for almost 30 years.

“But it still isn’t enough. That is why we will continue our progress towards our target of 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s.”

Appearing on Radio 4′s Today programme this morning, the levelling up secretary was asked if the government would hit its target.

He said: “We’ll do everything we can but it’s no kind of success simply to hit a target if the homes that are built are shoddy, in the wrong place, don’t have the infrastructure required and are not contributing to beautiful communities.

“Ultimately, when you’re building a new dwelling, you’re not simply trying to hit a statistical target. I’m certainly not.”