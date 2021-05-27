Michael Gove Denies His Department Was 'Terrifyingly S***' During Covid

Hollie Adams via Getty Images Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove

Michael Gove has rejected claims made by Dominic Cummings that his department was “terrifyingly shit” in the early days of the Covid pandemic.

Boris Johnson’s former adviser revealed he made the allegation about the Cabinet Office’s response, whilst working in Downing Street in March 2020.

Cummings, who made a series of bombshell claims at a Commons committee hearing on Wednesday, read aloud a text he sent to Johnson, urging the prime minister to push ahead with the first lockdown.

He said it read: “We’ve got big problems coming. The Cabinet Office is terrifyingly shit.”

Gove, who was giving evidence to MPs on the public administration and constitutional affairs committee on Thursday, said there were “lessons to be learned” from Covid, but stressed he did not accept Cummings’ criticism.

The Cabinet Office, which co-ordinates work across government, is expected to assess risks to the public realm, via the national risk register.

Tory MP William Wragg, who chairs the committee, asked the minister “do you agree with Mr Cummings’ assessment?”, to which Gove replied: “No.”

The prime minister and his health secretary Matt Hancock, who Cummings said should be sacked, have denied allegations that the pandemic response was botched.

It comes amid widespread reports that the government failed to provide enough personal protective equipment (PPE) or lockdown soon enough.

Cummings alleged tens of thousands of people died needlessly and said the government allowed people infected with Covid to be discharged to care homes.

Hancock who has been left fighting for his career, told the Commons claims he lied were “unsubstantiated allegations” and “not true”.

Pressed further by other MPs, Gove rejected claims the Cabinet Office failed and appeared to point towards failings at the Department Health and Social Care, run by Hancock.