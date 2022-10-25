Michael Gove Returns As Levelling Up Secretary In Rishi Sunak's New Cabinet

Leon Neal via Getty Images

Michael Gove has been appointed levelling up secretary by Rishi Sunak, as the new prime minister assembled his cabinet.

It marks a quick return to office for Gove, who claimed he was quitting frontline politics in August.

Advertisement

Dominic Raab has been made deputy prime minister and justice secretary, while Jeremy Hunt stays on as chancellor.

Sunak took over as prime minister on Tuesday morning with a promise to “fix” the “mistakes” made by Liz Truss.

Simon Hart, a former Welsh secretary, has been appointed chief whip. He will be in charge of enforcing discipline in a party that has been consumed by infighting.

James Cleverly, a close ally of Boris Johnson, will remain as foreign secretary. Ben Wallace, who also was close to the former PM, stays as defence secretary.

Advertisement

But several other allies of the two former prime ministers have left cabinet, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Simon Clarke and Wendy Morton.