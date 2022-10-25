Dominic Raab Appointed Deputy Prime Minister In Rishi Sunak's New Cabinet

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Dominic Raab has been appointed deputy prime minister and justice secretary, while Jeremy Hunt has kept his job as chancellor, as Rishi Sunak began appointing his new cabinet.

Sunak took over as prime minister on Tuesday morning with a promise to “fix” the “mistakes” made by Liz Truss.

Several allies of the former prime minister have left cabinet, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Simon Clarke and Wendy Morton.

Raab, a cabinet veteran, is a key ally of Sunak and threw his support behind him during his first leadership bid earlier this year.

He served as deputy prime minister to Boris Johnson and briefly ran the country while the then prime minister was hospitalised with Covid.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.