Michael Gove Under Investigation By Standards Watchdog Over Football Hospitality

Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images

Michael Gove is under investigation by the parliamentary standards commissioner after failing to register hospitality with a Tory donor he recommended for personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts.

The probe was announced on the standards commissioner’s website this morning.

Further details of the investigation have not been confirmed, but it is understood to relate to a report in The Guardian last week that the levelling up secretary failed to register a trip to a QPR match with Tory donor David Meller.

Meller was awarded a £164m PPE contract during the pandemic following a recommendation from Gove.

MPs are required to register all gifts, donations and hospitality worth more than £300.

A spokesperson for Gove said at the time of the report: “Mr Gove is grateful to the Guardian for bringing this matter to his attention. He has written to the relevant parliamentary authorities to inform them of a potential omission from the register of members’ financial interests regarding two complimentary tickets he received from Queens Park Rangers Football Club to a match in August 2021.

“Mr Gove routinely declares his attendance at such events in his role as an MP and government minister, as evidenced by other entries in his register of interests and ministerial transparency returns. He apologises for any oversight on his part.”