Michael J. Fox Recovering After Undergoing Spinal Surgery

‘Back To The Future’ actor Michael J. Fox is recovering after undergoing spinal surgery, his representative has said.
The 56-year-old’s spokesperson, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the star’s health news in a statement issued to PEOPLE, telling the US publication: “Michael J Fox recently underwent spinal surgery unrelated to his Parkinson’s.
“He is recovering, feeling great, and looking forward to getting back on the golf course this summer.”
Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1991 and went public with his diagnosis seven years later.
When he revealed the diagnosis, he also set up a foundation to help find a cure for the disease and fund therapies to help people living with Parkinson’s.
Last year, he opened up about how he deals with the symptoms, stating that laughter helps him through each day.
“The truth is that on most days, there comes a point where I literally can’t stop laughing at my own symptoms,” he told AARP The Magazine, joking: “Here’s your coffee, dear - enjoy!”
″But the thing that makes it hilarious to me is when I think of someone else watching all this and thinking, ‘Poor Michael can’t even get the coffee - it’s so sad!’,” he added.
He is currently starring in the ABC drama ‘Designated Survivor’.