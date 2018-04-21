Michael J. Fox Recovering After Undergoing Spinal Surgery

‘Back To The Future’ actor Michael J. Fox is recovering after undergoing spinal surgery, his representative has said.

The 56-year-old’s spokesperson, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the star’s health news in a statement issued to PEOPLE, telling the US publication: “Michael J Fox recently underwent spinal surgery unrelated to his Parkinson’s.

“He is recovering, feeling great, and looking forward to getting back on the golf course this summer.”