Boardwalk Empire and The Wire actor Michael K Williams’ cause of death was an accidental overdose, the New York Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed. The US star was found dead at his home in Brooklyn, New York earlier this month, at the age of 54. Following an examination, it has been determined that Michael died of an accidental overdose, after taking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl. Michael’s most prolific role was the hitman Omar Little in The Wire, as well as Albert “Chalky” White in the drama Boardwalk Empire.

Paras Griffin via Getty Images Michael Kenneth Williams pictured at the BET Awards earlier this year

Throughout his career, he earned four Emmy nominations for his performances in Bessie, The Night Of, When They See Us and, most recently, Lovecraft Country. His big-screen credits include the films 12 Years A Slave, RoboCop, Inherent Vice and Motherless Brooklyn. Following the news of his death, Michael was remembered in tributes by stars like Idris Elba, Mariah Carey, Spike Lee and Viola Davis. The Wire creator David Simon tweeted: “Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. “Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won’t come.”

Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won't come. — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 6, 2021