'I Sucked': Michael Keaton Names The 1 Role That 'Bugs Me To This Day'

Actor Michael Keaton has starred in five films directed by Tim Burton, but admits there’s one role he’s not very fond of.

“I love working with Tim so much, but I don’t think we ever really analysed why we work pretty well together; we just do,” Michael told The New York Times. “I think I let him down on one movie, but that’s just me, and it bugs me to this day. I was clueless on Dumbo. I sucked in Dumbo.”

But Tim Burton, who also took part in the interview, didn’t agree.

“I don’t even know what you’re talking about, but whatever,” the filmmaker said.

Michael played amusement park owner V.A. Vandevere in the live-action retelling of the Disney classic.

Their next collaboration, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, hits cinemas on 6 September.