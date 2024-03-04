Michael McIntyre Forced To Cancel Live Show After Undergoing Surgery

Michael McIntyre Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images

Comedian Michael McIntyre has been forced to cancel a live show with just 24 hours’ notice after being rushed to hospital to undergo surgery.

On Sunday evening, Michael’s team confirmed the comic’s show in Southampton, that had been due to take place on Monday, would no longer be going ahead.

“We regret to inform customers that Michael McIntyre will be unable to perform on Monday 4 March at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton,” they said.

“Unfortunately, Michael has had an operation to remove kidney stones.”

A spokesperson added that they were “very sorry for any inconvenience caused”, noting that a new date will be announced “shortly”, and that tickets for the original show will be valid for the rescheduled performance.

The former Britain’s Got Talent judge is currently in the middle of his Macnificent world tour, with UK shows currently scheduled up until June. He previously brought the show around Europe and North America last year.

After rising to fame for his work as a stand-up, Michael is now also known for his hosting work on the star-studded game show The Wheel and his variety show Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show has become a huge ratings hit for the BBC over the years, growing popular due to segments like Send To All (in which a celebrity guest must send out an embarrassing message to all of their phone contracts), Unexpected Star Of The Show and Midnight Gameshow.