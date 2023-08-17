Michael Parkinson on the set of his talk show in 2007 Ken McKay/Shutterstock

The death of talk show legend Sir Michael Parkinson has got everyone feeling reflective about his greatest and most memorable on-screen moments.

On Thursday morning, Sir Michael’s family confirmed that the broadcaster had died at the age of 88, following a short illness.

Since then, people have been sharing their personal memories of watching Parkinson over the decades. Here’s what people have been saying over on X (formerly known as Twitter)...

Billy Connolly was the star who appeared on Parkinson the most times, and the presenter is often credited for helping push the comic into the mainstream

Thank you, Michael Parkinson for all the wonderful interviews. But especially for introducing us to Billy Connolly! ❤️https://t.co/dpPXIl0Y2D#MichaelParkinson #RIPParky — Loes van den Bogert 🌟 (@_Loes__) August 17, 2023

BILLY CONNOLLY’s interviews with Michael Parkinson were always fascinating funny and I think somewhat iconic, but this one from 1980 was particularly interesting as Billy was funny - of course - but also very introspective and reflective too.



pic.twitter.com/43PdCHruL3 — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) October 25, 2022

Billy was responsible for a slew of memorable Parky moments – from this impromptu duet…

The exemplary interviewer who enjoyed his conversations as much as the audience - we won't see his like again. A huge loss. #ripparky https://t.co/EfdluQ6frw via @YouTube — Rona Hunnisett 💙 #GTTO #FBCoalition2024 #3.5% (@FluffyRona) August 17, 2023

...to charming even the most A-list of A-listers

My favourite Michael Parkinson moment ever. RIP https://t.co/SkXGWXsLza — Conor Meechan (@Conor_Meechan) August 17, 2023

Michael made no secret of the fact Muhammad Ali was his favourite interviewee

The legendary Sir Michael Parkinson has passed away at the age of 88.



His interviews with Muhammad Ali were iconic...



RIP Parkypic.twitter.com/35aTiQdi0q — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) August 17, 2023

Michael Parkinson was a legend & brought out the best in other legends. This with Muhammad Ali is TV heaven. pic.twitter.com/y1KjEkbXsS — Gerry Hassan 🇺🇦 (@GerryHassan) August 17, 2023

Parky was known for getting his guests to show a different side of themselves – as evidenced from this chat with David Bowie (accompanied by Tom Hanks, no less)

RIP Michael Parkinson 🙁



One of Yorkshire’s finest! pic.twitter.com/YqXxqHiPQv — Steve Lawrence (@super_leeds70) August 17, 2023

And after George Michael’s arrest, there was only one place the singer wanted to go for his first sit-down interview

George Michael’s incredible opening line when he spoke to Michael Parkinson in the wake of his arrest for lewd behaviour in LA pic.twitter.com/oDVATAFsWT — Neil Brennan (@nrdbrennan) August 17, 2023

During Parkinson’s run, the host became known for asking tough questions…

Just one of many iconic Michael Parkinson interview moments 📺



He will be missed 🌹#RIPMichaelParkinson pic.twitter.com/kpfsmR8DQG — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) August 17, 2023

…challenging his guests…

Very sorry to hear of the death of our greatest interviewer Michael Parkinson aged 88, here doing what other chat show hosts would never do, disagreeing with his guest (Kenneth Williams) RIP Parky pic.twitter.com/uasDLBilcj — John Pitchford🌹💙 (@Johnnypapa64) August 17, 2023

…and holding his own against some of the most famous people in the planet

Robert De Niro spoke to Michael Parkinson in 1981 about the steps he takes to prepare for a role. pic.twitter.com/i4U0dtlfZz — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) August 17, 2023

He also loved to laugh

Nearly all legends in this iconic interview are gone. You could see the mirth all over Parky's face when Lily was just being Lily. He must have thought he was one of the luckiest men in the world to get to do this as a job. RIP Michael Parkinson, Paul O'Grady & Barbara Windsor. pic.twitter.com/EdELBjiRsS — Matt 🙄 (@gamesetandmatt) August 17, 2023

Of course, not all of his interviews were winners, and he was met with criticism for certain conversations with stars like Helen Mirren and Meg Ryan

With some exceptions, eg the one with Helen Mirren about her "equipment", as @TimesRadio has just mentioned. Cringe cringe. https://t.co/52Vt6xFRVw — Annette Hardy 🇺🇦 (@Annette1Hardy) August 17, 2023

#MichaelParkinson was of my father's generation and a fixture of Saturday night viewing in our house during the 70s & 80s. He had some shockers (Meg Ryan), but mostly he was pure entertainment #RIP — Dee 🏳️⚧️ Deirdre 🏳️⚧️ Derdriú (@deemillar) August 17, 2023

And how could we not mention this moment with Rod Hull and Emu?

Classic Sir Michael Parkinson moment with Rod Hull and Emu Sir Michael is going to be sadly missed Rest in Peace Sir Michael Parkinson 😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/j6UvfJRPKm — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) August 17, 2023

Parky’s last show featured an all-star cast including his pal Billy Connolly and his former warm-up man Peter Kay

This is still one of the funniest bits of TV ever. RIP Michael Parkinson https://t.co/JTj2BY3pUS — Luke 'Pingu' (@LukePingu) August 17, 2023

It also ended with this emotional monologue

Michael Parkinson on his father & career

“Being a Yorkshireman he wanted me to be a cricketer. Before he died he said you have done well & met a few stars. Made a few bob w/out breaking sweat.

It’s not like playing for Yorkshire is it?



It wasn’t, but it got pretty damn close”

❤️ pic.twitter.com/z1yE2ip6T1 — Seb Ate (@Mrbaiti) August 17, 2023

And what better note to end on than with this iconic theme music?

Parky was one of my TV heroes. You knew when you heard this theme, you were guaranteed entertainment..

#Vale #Parky #Parkinson #MichaelParkinson pic.twitter.com/kXtSXSOOmX — Michael Smyth (@MichaelSmyth_) August 17, 2023