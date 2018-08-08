SWNS Samantha Eastwood's body was found in a rural area of Staffordshire

A midwife was found in a shallow grave, wrapped in a duvet cover and with tape around her eyes and face, a court has heard.

The body of Samantha Eastwood, 28, was discovered in a rural area near Caverswall, Staffordshire, on Saturday – eight days after going missing.

Michael Stirling, 32, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday charged with murdering the popular Royal Stoke Hospital worker.

Appearing from HMP Dovecote via video-link, wearing a high-vis vest and a grey T-shirt, he spoke only to confirm his name, age and nationality and that he understood the proceedings.

Stirling, of Gratton Road, Bucknall, Stoke-on-Trent, is the brother-in-law of Eastwood’s ex-fiance, John Peake, and is accused of murdering the midwife between July 26 and August 5 at Baddeley Green, Stoke.

Jonas Hankin QC, prosecuting, told the court the ongoing investigation into the midwife’s death was “complex” and meant a provisional trial date early in 2019 was unlikely to remain in place.

The court heard that Eastwood had been found in a shallow grave, with masking tape around her face and eyes, and had been wrapped inside a single duvet cover.