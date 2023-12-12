I Wasn't Prepared To Find Out Michael Gambon's Favourite Harry Potter Line

Warner Bros. Pictures

Sir Michael Gambon, who died in September of this year, shared his favourite Harry Potter line in 2011.

The actor, who was 82 when he died, played Dumbledore in the eight-part movie series (though he hadn’t read the books, instead choosing to trust the director’s vision for the films).

Advertisement

His role in the movies was to guide the star of the show, Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter, towards ridding the wizarding world of the evil Lord Voldemort.

And in 2011, the entire star-studded cast shared their favourite lines from the movie franchise ― Michael included.

His favourite line turned out to be just one word; the name of the movie’s hero, Harry.



The line almost made the actor cry

Speaking to the BBC, Michael shared that his memory for lines was hazy ― but that he remembered one distinct moment in the films clearly.

“I hardly ever know my lines in the film. But my favourite is when I appear as a ghost on the station platform in the final film,” the Dumbledore actor shared ahead of the release of Deathly Hallows part 2.

Advertisement

It seems to moment had an emotional impact on the actor, who added, “I say, ‘Harry...’ And I felt like crying.”

The scene is embedded below for those unfamiliar:

His co-stars shared their favourite lines, too

In the Newsbeat interview, everyone from Julie Walters (Mrs. Weasley) to Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) shared their most beloved lines.

“I say ‘bloody’ a lot and I always get a thrill from saying it because it’s a rude word,” Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) said, while Emma Watson, who plays Hermione Granger, claimed hers is “I’m going to bed before either of you come up with another clever idea to get us killed ― or worse, expelled.”

Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) says his was “It’s in Diagon Alley and I say, ’You’re Harry Potter. You’re the one who got away from You-Know-Who.”

Advertisement

Julie Walters, who plays Mrs. Weasley, says “My favourite has got to be, ‘Not my daughter, you bitch.’ I can’t believe Mrs Weasley would say that.”

Michael’s delivery of his favourite line has touched viewers, with people commenting underneath the YouTube clip of the scene, “Rest in Peace Sir Michael Gambon, finest ever headmaster at Hogwarts.”

“I always look for this scene when my life is going down the drain,” another said.