Back in 2009, Michelle Obama threw out the royal protocol handbook and dared to hug the Queen, sending newspapers and commentators into a spin as they tried to work out why the then-First Lady would do such a thing.

Finally, nearly 10 years later, Michelle revealed the true reason for the affection moment with the monarch, explaining that they had just bonded over having sore feet.

The two women were at a G20 summit, and writing in her new memoir ‘Becoming’, Obama explains that the Queen had commented on how tall she was, before asking if her shoes were painful.