More than 55,000 people tried to buy tickets to see Michelle Obama speak at London’s Southbank Centre – for an event that could seat just 2,700 people.

An allocation of tickets for ‘Becoming: An Evening with Michelle Obama’, went on sale at 10am on Thursday, but just 30 minutes later it had sold out, the centre announced on Twitter.

Lucy Pasha-Robinson, a reporter at HuffPost UK, was 55,000th in the queue at 10.30am. In a message informing her of her place, she was told: “Being part of the waiting room or the queue does not guarantee access to seats as there is a finite allocation which could sell out before you reach the front of the queue.”