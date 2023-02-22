Mick Hucknall Trolls Brexiteers Over Vegetable Rationing

Mick Hucknall took to Twitter to urge “European friends” to post pictures of their own “supermarket food shortages”. Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Pop star Mick Hucknall has taken it upon himself to show that Brexit has played a part in causing the empty supermarket shelves seen across the UK.

Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Morrisons are limiting sales of some fruit and vegetables to handle a shortage of supplies from Europe and Africa.

Hucknall is a keen Remainer, having faced a backlash from Jeremy Corbyn supporters in 2016 after calling the then-Labour leader a “spineless coward” for refusing to campaign strongly enough for Britain to stay in the European Union.

On Wednesday, the Simply Red singer took to Twitter to urge “European friends” to post pictures of their own “supermarket food shortages”, and included the “Brexit benefits” hashtag.

His call to arms was followed by a thread purporting to show shops in Europe with shelves full of produce.

For the sake of balanced fairness can some of our mainland European friends pls post photos of their supermarket food shortages? Tx in advance. #BrexitBenefits — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) February 21, 2023

Let’s start the ball rolling- pic.twitter.com/BtTtgtmOA3 — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) February 21, 2023

And one more for the road.. pic.twitter.com/0jeiBUW1mJ — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) February 21, 2023

Industry commentators have pointed to bad weather in Europe and Africa for disrupted supplies.

Growers and suppliers in Morocco have had to contend with cold temperatures, heavy rain, flooding and cancelled ferries over the past three to four weeks – all of which have affected the volume of fruit reaching Britain.

Supplies from Britain’s other major winter source, Spain, have also been badly affected by weather.

The UK also gets some produce at this time of year from domestic growers and the Netherlands, but producers in both countries have reported cutting back on their use of greenhouses because of high energy prices.

But some have argued Brexit is factor as well, and point to the additional bureaucratic costs associated with exporting produce to the UK – meaning Britain sent to the back of the queue.

To counter the argument, others have cited EU member Ireland facing shortages to contend the crisis is not linked to Brexit.

In any case, some Twitter users have done as Hucknall has and posted a more positive perspective from the continent.

My local supermarket in 🇫🇷 must get its tomatoes from parts of Spain & Morocco which aren’t affected by the bad weather that is causing shortages in 🇬🇧. There were more varieties in the organic food section, but other shoppers already thought I was mad for photographing these! pic.twitter.com/iQFj9hIA7b — Adrian Norris (@adriannorris) February 21, 2023

Funny how our supermarket in France has lots of tomatoes and other produce from Spain and Morocco etc. Mind you we really miss the sovereignty #brexit pic.twitter.com/cxCsteqNNM — Jonathan Lynn (@jonathanlynn) February 21, 2023

My local Berlin supermarket today teaming with all kinds of tomatoes from Morocco, Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Spain + Spanish peppers. @Guardian if bad weather in Europe/Africa is causing UK shortages, why not also in Germany? It’s Brexit too isn’t it?https://t.co/Jv8eYx55pW pic.twitter.com/AOMcOIWpxW — Foxies 🐟🌹🇬🇧 🇩🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦 #FBPPR #FBPA (@santebonviveur) February 22, 2023

Former Sainsbury’s CEO Justin King said supermarkets have been “hurt horribly by Brexit”.

Speaking to LBC on Wednesday, King said that UK greenhouses, previously known to grow tomatoes, have suffered in recent years.

“North Kent, in Thanet, [had] the largest greenhouses in Europe, which used to be full of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes,” he said.

“But those greenhouses have suffered...I hate to say it...but it’s a sector that’s been hurt horribly by Brexit.”

And Liz Webster from Save British Farming lobby group said: “The reason that we have shortages in Britain and they don’t have shortages anywhere else in Europe is Brexit.

“All of this was predicted and predictable, we have been telling them (the government) that they need to act on it and there’s certain things they could have done, like keeping the fertiliser plants open in Britain and giving funding to farmers in Britain to compensate for the loss of trade with Europe.”

Morocco has become a more important source of food for the UK since Brexit.