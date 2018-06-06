Just off the coast of Orkney in Scotland, Microsoft has dropped a huge data centre at the bottom of the ocean.

If surrounding hundreds of computers with a large body of water sounds like a terrible idea then wait, there is method to Microsoft’s madness.

Data centres are vital to our world, without them there would be no web streaming, no cloud and no backups when we drop our smartphones down the toilet. In order to provide all these services, these vast warehouses of computers use staggering amounts of energy to both power them and keep them cool.