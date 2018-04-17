Portugal Produced More Renewable Energy Than It Needed Last Month

This rather astonishing statistic comes courtesy of Portugal’s national grid (REN) which revealed that in March the country’s wind, solar and hydroelectric plants accounted for 103% of electricity consumption, a figure unmatched in Portugal’s history.

Last month, Portugal’s renewable energy sources provided more electricity than the country actually needed.

Sadly there were some moments when fossil fuels had to take over to supplement the fact that renewable energy is not a reliably constant source of energy, but overall this compensated for by other periods when renewable energy over-produced.

What’s perhaps most impressive about this news however is that even at its minimum level, renewable energy was covering 86% of national demand and at its maximum it was providing 143% of national demand.

The vast majority of the electricity came from hydroelectric dams and wind which contributed 55% and 42% respectively.