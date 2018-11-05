The Midterms Are America's Chance To End The Toxic Hate And Intolerance In Politics

There is no doubt that US politics reflects on UK politics. They say that when America sneezes, the UK catches a cold.

The past two years have had me scratching my head. I wonder why the language of politicians has become so toxic. The hate and intolerance that has bubbled to the surface will have a lasting damage and we need to stop it. We need to make it clear that this is not okay.

These midterms are a chance to do that, and I hope that America grabs the opportunity. Because right now America has a virus and we are trying to stop it becoming an epidemic.

In the Georgia gubernatorial election, for example, which has become so prominent, they have to vote for one of the two candidates who can actually win – Stacey Abrams for the Democrats or Brian Kemp for the Republicans.

It’s been a noteworthy race because of the deliberate voter suppression. Winning by any means necessary is a cruel and selfish act of politicians. And if we are not careful this can spread and be replicated elsewhere.

Politics in America has become so tribal and so polarised. Checks and balances are important to prevent it from becoming more like a dictatorship. If we take our foot off the pedal, rights can be rolled back.

Trump ran a racist, anti-immigration ad on Twitter the same night he went to Florida to hold a rally. He isn’t even bothering with a dog whistle campaign. He is just blatantly appealing to a particular group of people. And this hateful rhetoric has dangerous consequences.

We know Trump won the 2016 presidential campaign through a divide-and-conquer strategy. I hope that the Americans don’t mind me saying this, but I think it is time America becomes great again. That it embraces its constitution and focusses on being the land of opportunity for all people.