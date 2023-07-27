Mike Pence's Cocksure Campaign Prediction Gets The Treatment On Twitter

The snark came fast on Wednesday after former Vice President Mike Pence made a promise about what he’d do “when” he is in the Oval Office.

The 2024 Republican candidate — who is currently fourth in polling, almost 50 percentage points behind front-runner Donald Trump — tweeted that he’d “only consider Pro-Life Americans to lead” the US Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the Department of Health and Human Services.

When I am President, I will only consider Pro-Life Americans to lead FDA, CDC, or HHS. To be clear, pro-abortion Democrats like RFK, Jr. would not even make the list. https://t.co/XFTjQXSzta — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 26, 2023

Pence, an evangelical Christian, clarified that “pro-abortion Democrats” like Democratic long-shot candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr “would not even make the list.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who’s polling second in the Republican race, earlier suggested he could pick Kennedy, an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, to lead the CDC or FDA if he wins the 2024 election.

Pence’s post was slammed from all sides, with some critics calling out his anti-abortion stance and others railing against his promotion of the coronavirus vaccines during the Trump administration.

Many, though, responded with this message about his shot at becoming president:

