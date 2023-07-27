Mike Pence's Cocksure Campaign Prediction Gets The Treatment On Twitter

The snark came fast on Wednesday after former Vice President Mike Pence made a promise about what he’d do “when” he is in the Oval Office.
The 2024 Republican candidate — who is currently fourth in polling, almost 50 percentage points behind front-runner Donald Trump — tweeted that he’d “only consider Pro-Life Americans to lead” the US Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the Department of Health and Human Services.
Pence, an evangelical Christian, clarified that “pro-abortion Democrats” like Democratic long-shot candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr “would not even make the list.”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who’s polling second in the Republican race, earlier suggested he could pick Kennedy, an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, to lead the CDC or FDA if he wins the 2024 election.
Pence’s post was slammed from all sides, with some critics calling out his anti-abortion stance and others railing against his promotion of the coronavirus vaccines during the Trump administration.
Many, though, responded with this message about his shot at becoming president: