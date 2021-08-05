Miley Cyrus joined a growing chorus of celebrities this week in speaking out against DaBaby’s homophobic remarks ― but she may be the first to take a proactive approach.

In a note posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the pop star urged DaBaby to “check your DMs” and invited the rapper for an open dialogue following last week’s controversy.

“As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness,” she wrote.

“It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn.”