Millennials Are Set To Inherit £100,000 Each – Here's Why We're Not Celebrating

Can’t afford to get on the property ladder? Feel overwhelmed by student debt? Don’t worry, you’ve got more than £100,000 coming your way – you just have to wait for your parents to die.

New research suggests adults aged between 55-64 will have an average net worth of around £218,000 when they retire and they’ll leave more than two-thirds of it to their children.

The findings have been called “a relief to younger generations” like millennials an Gen Xers, but funnily enough, we’re not that relieved to hear our only hope of financial security is cashing in when the “bank of Mum and Dad” closes its doors for the final time.

Our loved ones’ mortality aside, we’re unlikely to receive any of this money until we’re in our sixties ourselves, just as we’re facing a future of uncertain pensions, health and social care. Joy.