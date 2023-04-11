Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown pictured in October Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Milli Bobby Brown has announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star shared a snap with Jake, 20, where she is seen wearing an engagement ring on Instagram on Tuesday.

Millie captioned the snap: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Jake, who is also an actor, shared similar pictures on his Instagram, along with the simple caption “Forever” and a white heart emoji.

In an interview to promote Enola Holmes 2 last year, Millie revealed that she and Jake first met via Instagram.

“We were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?” she said.

They made their first red carpet appearance together at last year’s Bafta ceremony in March 2022, before he later accompanied her to the premieres of Stranger Things season four and Enola Holmes 2.

Millie shot to international fame when she was just 12-years-old, after being cast as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

She is set to reprise the role for the last time as filming begins on the fifth and final season of the sci-fi horror drama later this year.

Speaking to Queue last year, Millie said it breaks her heart to be saying goodbye to the series and her role as the superhuman protagonist, Eleven.

“They gave me an opportunity that not many people were giving me at the time,” she said of the show’s creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.

“They believed in me, and they knew I was capable of something. I’m just very grateful, and they’ve always been there for me.”