Millie Bobby Brown's Fiancé Gave Her 'The Ick' By Doing 1 Thing She's Famous For

Millie Bobby Brown Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

In a recent BBC Radio 1 interview that went viral this week, the British star shared that she just discovered a brand new “ick” — or a turnoff — thanks to her fiancé, model Jake Bongiovi.

“This morning I was on a flight with my fiancé, and he got a nosebleed,” she said. “And I got the ick.”

Advertisement

While explaining why she found this so unappealing, she cleverly referred to her famous Stranger Things character, Eleven, who gets nosebleeds when she uses her telekinetic and telepathic abilities.

Millie Bobby Brown appears as Eleven in "Stranger Things." Courtesy of Netflix

“Do you know why? One, because he just got a nosebleed at the most inconvenient time,” she said. “We just landed. The seat belt sign was still on. ’He’s doing an Eleven’. I’m like, ‘Calm down.’

“Two, he’s acting as if it’s painful, and I’m like, ‘It’s not painful’.”

Brown and Jake Bongiovi are seen on March 1, 2024, in New York City. NDZ/Star Max via Getty Images

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Millie has discussed her personal icks — and there seem to be quite a few things that she finds unsavoury.

Earlier in the BBC Radio 1 interview, she said that men holding umbrellas give her the ick.

“There’s something about it that just feels really pathetic,” she explained. “I tried to get on board with it. I did try.”

Millie also told Glamour last year that she finds the act of taking photos of food “cringe.”

“I do not take pictures of my meals. That is where I draw the line,” she told the magazine at the time.