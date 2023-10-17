Millie Bobby Brown Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown has admitted she’s prepared to bid farewell to the Stranger Things role that launched her into global stardom.

The British actor rose to fame playing Eleven in the hit Netflix sci-fi drama, which came out in 2016 when she was just 12 years old.

Advertisement

Now, Millie has said that she’s ready to leave the franchise behind.

Speaking in a new interview with Glamour, the actor likened her current feelings to those of leaving high school.

Millie and her co-stars pictured during the fourth season of Stranger Things Netflix

“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here,’” she said.

Advertisement

“Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’”

The Emmy nominee added that she was prepared for what’s next because the show has given her “the tools and the resources to be a better actor”.

Millie has received both Screen Actors’ Guild and Emmy nominations for her role in Stranger Things, going on to win the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series along with her castmates in 2017.

She has also starred in the 2020 film Enola Holmes, and is due to star opposite Chris Pratt in the Russo Brothers’ post-apocalyptic adventure film The Electric State.

Millie was just 12 years old when Stranger Things launched Netflix

Advertisement

In addition to her acting career, Millie is reaching milestones in her personal life too, having announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi – fellow actor and son of legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi – back in April.