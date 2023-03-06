Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Gives ‘Honest Answer’ For Eddie Munson Return

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things. Netflix

Sorry, Stranger Things fans ― but it looks like the breakout star of season four probably won’t be returning for the show’s fifth and final season.

Advertisement

But since dead isn’t always dead on Stranger Things, fans are hopeful for a comeback for the quickly beloved character. One asked Joseph about the possibility over the weekend at London Comic Con.

“I mean, they’re shooting soon! I don’t know … I’d love to be — I died,” he said, according to Metro, then quickly added: “I think it’s probably unlikely. That’s my honest answer.”