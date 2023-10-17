Sorry, What? Millie Bobby Brown's Feminist Awakening Story Involves A Psychic And Google

Millie Bobby Brown pictured in May Jun Sato via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she came to a realisation about her feminist beliefs after a psychic reading.

The Stranger Things star shared in a new interview with Glamour that her awakening arrived after a psychic told her that she was, in fact, a feminist, after which she engaged in her own independent research.

Followin this, the Emmy nominee told the magazine she went home and Googled: “How do I know if I’m a feminist?”. She also read articles and books before she “really grasped the idea of feminism and what it means to me”.

“Ultimately it’s about opportunity,” she concluded.

The revelation has already sparked a slew of memes and reactions online.

“Something’s coming through… I’m getting a P… do you know a Patrick? Or maybe a patriarchy?” one user on X (formerly Twitter) joked.

“Real journalism is back,” another quipped.

“Something’s coming through… I’m getting a P… do you know a Patrick? Or maybe a patriarchy?” https://t.co/cxyjcbMBYe — Flum (@flumcake) October 17, 2023

“I’m having a vision…..oh yep, yes, you’re definitely a feminist” pic.twitter.com/EOpt71tscy — natasha biase (@natbiase) October 16, 2023

My psychic also told me that Millie Bobby Brown is a feminist https://t.co/m27UMnma4I — richie owens (@iamRichieOwens) October 17, 2023

Why did you need a psychic to tell you your interests



pic.twitter.com/JFHZPjL9Or — ReinaZolanski (@ReinaZolanski) October 16, 2023

She's so silly I love her https://t.co/ZMyW2EX2t2 — 태피 거윅 🪦 RIP MARIA HILL🕊 (@tapeeee_2) October 17, 2023

“Im a feminist, my psychic can vouch” https://t.co/Crrq3rdbEb — h (@0069_0709) October 17, 2023

this is the psychic who turned Millie Bobby Brown into a feminist pic.twitter.com/S99j5C51oe — TJ: portrait of a serial chiller (@SlurmsMcknzi) October 16, 2023

Stranger things have happened — Duke of Music🎸🎵🎤 (@kylemusicatx) October 16, 2023

While Millie insists she needed some guidance when it came to labelling herself a feminist, the Enola Holmes star has indeed engaged in work to ensure equal rights for women.

She first addressed the United Nations aged 14, and became the youngest person to ever be appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. As part of her role, she highlights the need for menstrual care for those in need around the world.

Millie also has her own production company, PCMA, which aims to tell stories about the potential of what women and girls can be.

Back in April, Millie announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, fellow actor and son of legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi.