Millionaire Admits Manslaughter Following ‘Rough Sex’ Death

A multi-millionaire businessman accused of murdering his girlfriend during “rough sex” has admitted manslaughter by gross negligence.

John Broadhurst was cleared of murdering Natalie Connolly and causing her grievous bodily harm part-way through his trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

But the 40-year-old admitted manslaughter by leaving Connolly unsupervised and failing to contact the emergency services in circumstances where “a risk of death as a result of her condition would have been obvious”.

Prosecutors had alleged that Broadhurst “totally lost it” during a drink and drug-fuelled sex session, leaving Connolly to die at the foot of a staircase with more than 40 injuries.

Connolly, aged 26, was pronounced dead on the morning of 18 December 2016 after Broadhurst called paramedics to their home in Kenrose Mill, Kinver, near Stourbridge.

Explaining the Crown’s decision to accept Broadhurst’s plea to a lesser charge, prosecutor David Mason QC told the court: “The evidence in this case, which is an extremely unusual case, has been very complicated.

“The family (of the victim) have been consulted and are entirely content with the view that the prosecution have taken.”

Broadhurst, a property developer said to have a fortune of around £15 million, had separated from a former partner, who was pregnant with their second child, around three months before Connolly’s death.

The court heard that Connolly, who had suffered a “blow-out” fracture to her left eye, bruising and internal injuries, had told witnesses that she and the defendant had an interest in masochistic sex.