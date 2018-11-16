Gardening is a favourite pastime for millions of Brits, but while it helps us get closer to nature, could plant pots actually be damaging the environment?

As many as half a billion plastic plant pots could be ending up in landfill or incineration every year in the UK alone, according to a new study by the magazine Horticulture Week.

This is because councils don’t routinely recycle them despite guidelines suggesting all pots, except black plastic ones – which are non-recyclable – should be collected.