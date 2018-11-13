Mini Smashed Into Oxford Street Selfridges In Smash-And-Grab Raid

Armed robbers used a car in a “smash-and-grab” raid on a luxury shop on Oxford Street, police say.

Officers were called to Selfridges in central London soon after 4am on Tuesday after four suspects drove a Mini into the store to gain entry.

Two security guards tried to detain the intruders, but one was threatened with a knife and the other had the vehicle driven at them.

The thieves stole designer handbags and then fled in another car, described as a white VW Golf.

Selfridges told the Press Association on Tuesday: “We can confirm there was a break-in at the Oxford Street store this morning.

“Nobody was injured and the police are investigating. The store is continuing to trade as normal.”

Detective Constable Tom Aylward, of the Metropolitan Police said: “This raid was targeted and lasted a matter of minutes.

“My team are busy collecting witness accounts and recovering vital CCTV footage of the burglary at the store and of the suspects leaving the scene.

“Thankfully nobody was injured.

“I’d like to appeal for those who may have been in the area at the time and saw the individuals involved, either at the scene or fleeing, to get in touch with police and send us any images and footage that they may have.

“All the suspects were males, at this time we are still trying to establish a full description.”

No arrests have been made.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact police on 101.