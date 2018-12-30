The man who died after a minibus overturned in the Scottish Borders on Saturday has been named as Ross Jones Barker,
The 59-year-old from East Lothian was travelling with 22 other passengers and the driver in a private minibus when it overturned on the A6089 between Carfraemill and Gordon around 10.50am on Saturday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Of the 23 other men also on board, aged between 24 and 75, 14 were taken to Borders General Hospital, eight to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and one was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, Police Scotland said.
Six remain in hospital with serious injuries.
Chief Inspector Steven Duncan of the Lothians & Scottish Borders Police Division said: “This has been an outing among friends and associates which has turned into tragedy.
“Our sympathies are with Ross’ family, who have respectfully requested privacy during this terrible ordeal as they try to come to terms with their loss. Our thoughts also remain with all those injured and their families.