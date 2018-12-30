The man who died after a minibus overturned in the Scottish Borders on Saturday has been named as Ross Jones Barker,

The 59-year-old from East Lothian was travelling with 22 other passengers and the driver in a private minibus when it overturned on the A6089 between Carfraemill and Gordon around 10.50am on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the 23 other men also on board, aged between 24 and 75, 14 were taken to Borders General Hospital, eight to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and one was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, Police Scotland said.

Six remain in hospital with serious injuries.