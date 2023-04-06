UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via PA Media

The Tory MP who offered to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors in exchange for money is guilty of “unacceptable” behaviour, a minister has said.

Scott Benton had the Conservative Party whip removed on Wednesday evening after an undercover investigation for The Times caught him willing to take actions which would break Parliament’s lobbying rules.

The MP for Blackpool South was prepared to leak market sensitive information to a bogus investment fund. He was also willing to ask parliamentary questions on its behalf.

Transport minister Richard Holden said the behaviour was “totally unacceptable”.

“I’m glad that it’s now going to be thoroughly investigated, all the claims made will get properly looked into,” Holden told Times Radio.

Asked how he felt about Benton’s actions given he is “one of yours”, Holden said: “Well he’s not anymore.

“I can’t comment on his motives. I’m just glad it’s being looked into now it’s going to be investigated, and the whip has been withdrawn.”

Under parliament’s rules, MPs are forbidden from advocating a particular matter in the Commons or raising it with ministers in return for payment.

They are also prohibited from serving as a paid parliamentary adviser or consultant or guiding firms on ways to influence parliament.

In a meeting in early March, Benton described how he could support the fund, which he believed was set up by an Indian businessman looking to make investments in the UK betting and gaming sector, by attempting to water down proposed gambling reforms.

It comes as the government is carrying out a major review of gambling laws, mulling stricter regulations that could affect operators’ profits.

Benton offered a “guarantee” to provide a copy of an upcoming gambling White Paper to the business at least two days before publication, potentially allowing it to benefit from market sensitive information.

He also said he could table parliamentary written questions and that he had previously done so on behalf of another company.

Benton said he could offer “the direct ear of a minister who is actually going to make these decisions” and speak to them outside the Commons voting lobby.

The MP agreed with a fee proposed by the reporters in the range of £2,000 to £4,000 a month for two days’ work.