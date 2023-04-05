Home Office's Deleted Tweet Calling Suella Braverman 'A Great Injustice' Gets Torn Apart

Suella Braverman which LINDSEY PARNABY via Getty Images

The Home Office’s official Twitter account tweeted, then deleted, a message which suggested Suella Braverman was one of Britain’s “greatest injustices”.

Alongside prime minister Rishi Sunak, Braverman has been championing an new crackdown on grooming gangs this week, blaming “political correctness” for the government’s inability to tackle the problem until now.

Braverman vowed on Sky News to bring the “gangs of British Pakistani men who’ve worked in child abuse rings or networks” to “justice”.

However, on Tuesday evening, critics joked that the home secretary’s own department seemed to confuse who was supposed to be facing justice after it tweeted: “It is time to put an end to one of the greatest injustices in modern Britain.

“The Home Secretary. @SuellaBraverman.”

🚨 | NEW: The Home Office has deleted a Tweet which implied that Suella Braverman is one of the “greatest injustices in modern Britain” pic.twitter.com/2GqO2h3YxY — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 4, 2023

It appeared the tweet was deleted just moments later, with a replacement reading: “The grooming gangs scandal is one of the greatest injustices in modern Britain.

“Home secretary @SuellaBraverman on government measures to put an end to the abuse.”

A short clip just under two minutes of the home secretary condemning the grooming gangs scandal then played.

When approached by HuffPost UK about the deleted tweet, the Home Office declined to comment.

The grooming gangs scandal is one of the greatest injustices in modern Britain.



Home Secretary @SuellaBraverman on government measures to put an end to the abuse. pic.twitter.com/2gCPJ1DG0K — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) April 4, 2023

Despite holding one of the great offices of state for less than six months, Braverman has created a storm of headlines about her own role in government.

Now, her latest crackdown is being condemned for ignoring the Home Office’s own data showing that most group-based child sexual exploitation involved white perpetrators.

So, Twitter was quick to joke about the “real” intentions behind the original tweet, which had been screenshot.

Quality tweet by the Home Office 👏🏽

Suella really is our greatest injustices! pic.twitter.com/2O6H96zyWH — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 4, 2023

It would be a shame if that tweet pointing out the obvious were to be shared widely even though the home office has deleted it https://t.co/z8EnR59brr — Michael Carlson (@Carlsonsports) April 4, 2023

The Home Office told the truth for once, before deleting this tweet. pic.twitter.com/e82liuhXOn — Roshan M Salih (@RmSalih) April 5, 2023

Such a shame that the Home Office deleted this rather amusing tweet 😆 pic.twitter.com/EDOXzHuu7G — Love Britain - Hate Tories (23K) (@loveukhatetory) April 4, 2023

This has to be a deliberate post by someone in the HO. They really can’t be that stupid. pic.twitter.com/1ggXATUvJa — The Neglectful Gardener: @RebootGB #NFNFNE 🐟🇺🇦 (@SimonPease1) April 4, 2023

Quality tweet by some disgruntled legend in the home office 👌🏻👏🏼😆 pic.twitter.com/q1mYgjRQ9T — Andy (@andyiuk) April 4, 2023

The Home Office deleted this tweet.



Pity. It's probably the only truthful thing they've ever tweeted. pic.twitter.com/pAIyjw3hO7 — Mark S (@jacobs_ladder71) April 4, 2023

Has the person from the home office who put this tweet up still got a job 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Er8aMELfRZ — neil (@easy_neil) April 5, 2023

In a now deleted tweet, the Home Office finally told the truth about @SuellaBraverman . The Internet doesn't forget though. pic.twitter.com/ib1eJOWHHw — Vee (@veencube11) April 5, 2023

Well, at least the Home Office are being honest.



But have they run this tweet past their boss? pic.twitter.com/MD6ViWyfNZ — Max Brady (@MaxBradyComms) April 4, 2023